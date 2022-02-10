Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, daughter to seek votes for Bhagwant Mann in Dhuri

Chandigarh, February 10
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife and daughter will visit Dhuri in Punjab on Friday to seek votes for party's candidate and chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann for the February 20 state assembly polls.
Mann is fighting the elections from the Dhuri assembly constituency.
“Tomorrow I am going to Dhuri with my daughter to seek votes for my 'devar' Bhagwant Mann,” Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Replying to her tweet, Mann said, “Bhabhi ji, welcome to Punjab...people of Dhuri are eagerly waiting for you….”
Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Mann said he was happy that she was coming to Dhuri.
The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has named Parkash Chand Garg from Dhuri.
Dhuri is one of the assembly constituencies of the Sangrur Parliamentary seat, from where Mann is a two-time MP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...