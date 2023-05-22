As 9 deputy commissioners of Punjab go on training, additional charge given to other officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

With nine Deputy Commissioners in Punjab to stay away from district headquarters for Phase III of Mid Career Training Programme (MCTP), 2023, at LBSNAA, Mussoorie from May 22 to June 16, additional charge has been given to nine other IAS officers.

Officers who have proceeded on training include Senu Duggal, Baldeep Kaur, Showkat Ahmad Parray, Vishesh Sarangal, Sakshi Sawhney, Preeti Yadav, Ruhee Dugg, Jitendra Jorwal, and Rishi Pal Singh.

