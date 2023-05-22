As 9 deputy commissioners of Punjab go on training, additional charge given to other officers

Chandigarh, May 22
With nine Deputy Commissioners in Punjab to stay away from district headquarters for Phase III of Mid Career Training Programme (MCTP), 2023, at LBSNAA, Mussoorie from May 22 to June 16, additional charge has been given to nine other IAS officers.
Officers who have proceeded on training include Senu Duggal, Baldeep Kaur, Showkat Ahmad Parray, Vishesh Sarangal, Sakshi Sawhney, Preeti Yadav, Ruhee Dugg, Jitendra Jorwal, and Rishi Pal Singh.
For further details, see the following list:
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor
Said it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circu...
Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation
Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...
Rs 2000 note: Is it India’s highest ever currency note?
India has had higher denomination notes—Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,0...
We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia
The WFI chief in a Facebook post on Sunday said he is ready ...
Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment
Aditya Singh Rajput was allegedly not keeping well since the...