As clamour against Shambhu blockade grows, farmers seek protest site in Delhi

Shambhu/ Patiala, June 25

Two days after high-voltage action at the Shambhu border protest site, farmer leaders affiliated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) have issued a fresh demand. Aiming to ease the disruption caused to commuters, they are calling for a dedicated protest site in the national capital, if the government continues to refuse talks.

The farmer leaders said three meetings were held between panel of farmer leaders and delegation of ministers, but the talks failed. Impasse continues since February 18 as there have been no talks between the ruling BJP government at the Centre and farmers.

The farmer leaders took media personnel to the Shambhu bridge to showcase the current situation. “Look at the paramilitary personnel. They have taken positions upon seeing us approaching the bridge. Iron nails have been embedded on the highway, and large boulders have been placed to block farmers’ entry,” explained Kaka Singh, another farmer leader.

He emphasised that the current blockade was a result of the Haryana Government’s actions, not the farmers. “Since the new government took office and the Opposition has grown stronger, we hope the government will initiate talks, address the farmers’ concerns, and provide a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP),” Singh added.

During a press conference held at the protest site, the union leaders also took aim at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). They accused individuals, allegedly members of the sand mafia involved in illegal sand mining in the Ghaggar, of creating chaos and attempting to hijack the stage on Sunday.

Guramneet Singh Mangat, a farmer leader, said the ongoing protest has significantly impacted the sand mafia’s activities. The stretch, previously used for illegal sand mining, has become a thoroughfare for commuters heading to Ambala. Mangat further claimed that the men causing the disturbance at the protest were being backed by local AAP MLA Gurlal Singh Ghanaur.

Some of the residents of near by villages, including Shambhu, also expressed their solidarity with the protesting farmers. Despite multiple attempts to reach him, MLA Ghanaur was unavailable for comments.

The farmer leaders have demanded that cases be registered against those involved in the disturbance and have threatened to escalate their protests if their demands are not met. The situation remains tense as the farmers continue their agitation, seeking resolution and justice for their cause.

22 farmers have died so far

The protest began on February 13. As many as 22 farmers have died, including 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh, who was shot on the Khanauri border on February 21

Over 400 farmers suffered wounds, 35 among them suffered serious injuries. As many as five lost vision in one eye and 17-year-old Jaskaran lost his right arm due to a gunshot wound

