As Covid cases decline, Punjab and Haryana High Court withdraws interim orders

Chandigarh, March 8
Amid steep decline in Covid cases, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has withdrawn its interim orders issued on April 28, last year, on the functioning of the justice delivery mechanism.
As the cases started to ascend following the third wave Covid, the HC on January 21 had — among other things — made it clear that orders of eviction, dispossession, demolition, so far unexecuted, would remain in abeyance till February 28. Interim protection given in anticipatory bail applications by the HC or Court of Sessions for a limited period was also extended till then.
The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli asserted: “Looking at the situation as it exists today and in view of the submissions made by the counsel for the parties especially by the amicus-curiae, all interim orders passed by this court are hereby withdrawn.” Disposing of the petition, the Bench observed the matter may be taken up again “in case any occasion arises”. —
