As Punjab farmers demand guaranteed MSP, experts lay stress on diversification

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, June 3
Farmers have begun their 2.0 protest and are reaching Shambhu border in large numbers. It is the second round of protests initiated by farmers with demands, including legal assurance for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops and implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee. They are also demanding pensions for farmers, loan waivers and withdrawals from the World Trade Organization.
While MSP is announced for 23 crops, it works mostly for rice and wheat only because the government needs these for its public distribution system. Farmers want the MSP to be higher and to which extent will MSP help the farmers, is the main question that arises amidst the farmers’ protest.
Farming is now becoming less profitable due to rising input costs, receding water table and stagnant yield due to loss of soil fertility among many other factors. Experts are of the opinion that lone fixing of MSP cannot work wonders for the farmers, they also need to diversify, which government has been pressing upon from years.
Dr Jitender Mohan Singh, head of economics and sociology department at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said that fixing of MSP is one aspect of the picture while the other aspect is that they need to diversify and come out of the cycle of wheat and paddy.
“If MSP is fixed as per the Swaminathan Committee report, it will give a boost to the farmer’s income but in addition to this they will also be required to go in for diversification. Paddy is already leading to depletion of water table. Maize can be a good option for paddy replacement,” said Dr Singh.
According to the agriculture experts, maize-mustard-moongbean system could bring farm profitability with enhanced nutritional security and soil health.
Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president of Bhartiya Kissan Union (Lakhowal) said that market fluctuations and the necessity of the farmers to sell crops to meet their household expenses are two major factors and that is the reason why farmers want the government to fix MSP as farmers do not excel in negotiating with traders while traders are skilled negotiators. Farmers fail to secure fair prices for their crops, he added.
