As filling season for dams commences, level in key reservoirs below normal

Vijay Mohan
Chandigarh, May 17
As the filling season at major dams in region commences, the water level in crucial reservoirs that are important for irrigation and power generation, is below normal.
The current storage at the sole reservoir in Punjab is 27 per cent below normal for this time of the year, while the combined storage in the three reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh is six percent below normal.
The filling season picks up with in mid-May when snow melt in the higher reaches gathers steam and continues till September end when the monsoon retreats from the region.
The water level at Thein Dam that lies on the Ravi in Punjab is 505.41 meters against the maximum permissible level of 527.91 meters, according to data released by the Central Water Commission on May 16.
This translates to the current storage being 38 percent of its total capacity as compared to 53 percent last year and the past 10-year average of 52 per cent
At Bhakra Dam that lies on the Sutlej in Himachal, the water level is 476.10 meters against the upper limit of 512.06 meters, making the storage 22 per cent as compared to the 10-year average of 25 per cent.
With the current storage at Pong Dam, that lies on the Beas in Himachal, being 27 per cent, it is a notch below the 10-year average of 28 per cent, but noticeably below last year's level of 36 per cent.
These three dams have a combined irrigation potential of 1,024 thousand hectares and an installed hydel power generation capacity of 2,375 MW.
While the major portion of inflow into Bhakra is from snow melt, with a large chunk of its catchment falling in Tibet, Pong and Thein are primarily rain fed.
While rains in north west India have been below normal so far, many areas in the western Himalayan region experienced heavy snowfall, which continued in some parts even in early May. Already, there is a prediction of above normal monsoon this year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused
Arvind Kejriwal is currently out of jail on interim bail
AAP MP Swati Maliwal taken to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s home as police probe assault charge
Delhi Police have booked Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar over t...
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
In her FIR, AAP Rajya Sabha member Maliwal has said that she...
Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR
The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party gives a graphic ac...
Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy
While BJP makes it all about women’s ‘asmita’, unverified vi...