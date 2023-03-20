 As heavy rain lashes region, IMD says wet weather to resume from March 23 after two-day lull : The Tribune India

As heavy rain lashes region, IMD says wet weather to resume from March 23 after two-day lull

Western disturbance over northern Arabian Sea along with a cyclonic circulation over north-west Rajasthan and another cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan cited as reason for the prevailing weather conditions



Wheat crop flattened by rain in Karnal. Photo: Sayeed Ahmed



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 20

Even as heavy rains and thunderstorms were experienced in many parts of the region on Monday, the weather department has forecast a “significant reduction” in rainfall activity over north-west India from March 21 and thereafter a fresh spell wet weather from March 23 onwards.

While the day began on a sunny note, a dense cloud cover developed over the region later, reducing visibility and bringing in widespread rain accompanied by winds, and at places by hailstorm, which continued till late evening. This significantly lowered day temperature and will also impact the minimum temperature.

“There is significant decrease in rainfall distribution till March 22. Thereafter, a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to commence over the region from March 23,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on March 20 stated.

A western disturbance over the northern Arabian Sea along with a cyclonic circulation over north-west Rajasthan and another cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan has been cited as the reason for the prevailing weather conditions.

These phenomena affect the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and adjoining areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, resulting in rain, thunderstorm, hail and gusty winds, according to the weartherman.

Over the past 24 hours, the maximum temperatures in Punjab ranged from 26.3 degrees Celsius at Barnala to 28.4 degree Celsius at Pathankot, while the minimum temperatures were from 15.8 degrees Celsius at Ludhiana as well as Patiala to 196.9 degrees Celsius at Pathankot.

In Haryana, the maximum temperatures ranged from 25.5 degrees Celsius at Rohtak to 29 degrees Celsius at Ambala, while the minimum temperatures were from 13.8 degrees Celsius at Mahendragarh as well as Kaithal, to 18 degrees Celsius at Kurukshetra.

No significant change is expected in the maximum temperature in both these states iver the next 4-5 days, according to the IMD.

While warning that strong winds and hail may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops, IMD has reiterated its advice to farmers for postponing the harvest of crops in Punjab and Haryana and keeping already harvested produce in a safe place or covering heaps of already harvested produce lying in the fields with tarpaulin sheets to prevent it getting wet.

The weather department has also advised farmers to use hail nets to protect apple, pear, plum and peach plantations in Himachal Pradesh and fruit orchards in Punjab and Haryana.

