As IVRS messages seek voters’ choice for Punjab CM face, PPCC denies any official survey being carried out by party

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Amid lakhs of voters in Punjab getting Delhi-based IVRS messages seeking choice of the Congress CM face, PPCC has denied that any verified or official survey is being carried out by the party.

In a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the PPCC accused AAP leader Raghav Chadha of making communal remarks referring to Sunil Jakhar being excluded from a phone call survey on account to a particular community. Arshpreet Khadial, national spokesman of IYC and Surjit Swaich, legal adviser of PPCC, in their complaint have pointed out that statement of Chadha was baseless as no verified survey was taking place.

The stand of the PPCC has left the voters confused. “This means the party is getting a discreet feedback from voters without coming in the forefront,” said a party leader.

Sources in the party said the IVRS messages is aimed at building momentum among the 1.5 crore voters who would be getting the messages. Otherwise, party under its internal mechanism is getting feedback from its party leaders and workers on CM face. It is the feedback of the party leaders and workers that matters.