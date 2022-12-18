As many as 15 vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Amritsar GT road in Fatehgarh Sahib; several injured

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 18

Invisibility due to dense fog on Sunday led to the collision of as many as 15 vehicles plying on Delhi-Amritsar GT Road in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib. The incident took place near Floating Restaurant Sirhind.

While the incident left many vehicles damaged, many people too got injured in the knock.

The police personnel from Sirhind Police Station reached the incident site and injured were rushed to the civil hospitals of Fatehgarh Sahib and Mandi Gobindgarh.

Wrecked vehicles were also removed from the highway to ensure flawless movement of traffic.

Revealing the details of the incident ASI Balbir Singh said the visibility in the morning, owing to the dense fog, was very low. A truck rammed into a Tata 407 moving ahead of it. A car, following the truck, plunged into it. A milk tanker hit the car and the streak continued with many small and large vehicles hitting each other.

Many small vehicles were badly damaged in the incident.

Balbir revealed his car too got hit from behind while he came to take notice of the incident. Fortunately no injury took place due to their slow speed but his vehicle was damaged.

#fatehgarh sahib