As mercury dips, schools see low pupil attendance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

Following the conclusion of the winter break, government schools in the state reopened on Monday, only to face a drop in attendance attributed to the prevailing fog and intense cold weather.

This trend was mirrored across the majority of government schools in Mohali, Jalandhar, Patiala and other districts across the state. Like at Government Senior Secondary School, Ladowali Road in Jalandhar, over 400 students out of nearly 700 opted to skip classes, with a more significant presence noted in higher classes, leaving around 250 to 280 students present.

The dawn of the New Year brought dismay for students in Patiala and its adjoining towns, including Patran, Sanaur, Nabha, Bhadson, and Rajpura, as the Education Department decided to resume classes on January 1. The move sparked discontent among students who were seen braving the freezing cold conditions to make their way to school.

The mercury recorded a maximum of 11.7°C, a significant departure of 7°C from normal. The students found themselves bundled up against the harsh weather. The minimum temperature was recorded at 7°C, making the morning commute to school a challenging task.