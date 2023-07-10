 As rains pour trouble in Kharar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar make a visit : The Tribune India

As rains pour trouble in Kharar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar make a visit

Residents complained about waterlogged housing societies and non-functional drainage system

As rains pour trouble in Kharar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar make a visit

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann taking stock of the flood situation in Kharar on Monday. Photo Credit: Twitter/@BhagwantMann



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 10

Kharar remained a hotspot on Monday as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and BJP’s new state chief Sunil Jakhar as well as BJP leader Balbir Singh Sidhu and others toured the affected areas and interacted with locals today.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann interacted with Kharar residents, who complained about waterlogged housing societies, and non-functional drainage and STPs.

"We will conduct special girdawaris to assess the loss of life and properties in the area. Our first priority is to save lives and restrict damage," he said.

At Panchwati Enclave in Kharar, the area residents complained to BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar, who had come for visit, that no help has been provided to them by the local administration. "The administration ordered to vacate the partially damaged house. We managed to keep some household items in nearby houses and kept guard whole night sitting with children in the open under streetlights," they complained.

Some villages in Gharuan area have been affected but no damage has been reported so far. The situation had becoming alarming near Jamuna Apartments, near Khanpur, due to waterlogging on main Chandigarh-Ropar highway.

In Phase-8, Mohali, a car was damaged after being buried under a wall. TDI City residents alleged that they are without drinking water and electricity for the past 30 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as25 people were rescued by NDRF at Khajur Mandi village in Dera Bassi. NDRF teams had a tough time as there was no access to the stranded persons, including women and children. The rescue teams went on foot and waded through three-four feet deep water in the open area to rescue them. Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta said, "The administration officials and NDRF teams are working round the clock to control the situation."

Around 50 villages in Dera Bassi area alongside Ghaggar river have been affected.

Crops, fields, livestock, fodder have suffered extensive damages. Village residents said paddy fields have been completely destroyed.

Residents of Thaska village near Daun, expressed concern as acres of fields suffered damaged due to Jayanti Ki Rao rivulet from Palheri side entering their village.

In Phase-6 and Badhmajra, slum dwellers said around 2000 persons had to put their lives at risk as they were surrounded by water from all four sides. Local residents along with children crossed waist deep water to reach to safety. “Rainwater from Dhanas, Maloya, Daddumajra flooded the Badhmajra area," they alleged.

