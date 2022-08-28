Video: As Sidhu Moosewala’s father meets singer Amrit Maan, they both fail to control their tears

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 28

A large number of people reach Musa village in Mansa district on every Sunday to pay tributes to their favourite singer Sidhu Moosewala and also meet his parents and share their grief.

Today, famous Punjabi singer and Sidhu Moosewala’s close friend Amrit Maan also reached his native village to pay his respects to the late singer and offer condolence to his parents. It was an emotional meeting as Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh got emotional on seeing Amrit Maan and they both could not control their tears.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Amrit Maan said Sidhu Moosewala had achieved a great position at a very young age. “No singer can become like Sidhu Moosewala. He will always remain in everyone's heart. We are standing with Sidhu Moosewala's family shoulder to shoulder day and night,” said Amrit Maan, as he also urged his fans to support the family to get justice for the late singer.

On the occasion, a young boy also came to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family with a unique gift. In the memory of the late singer, 12-year-old boy Maninder Singh of Adampur village has created a cardboard model of Sidhu Moosewala's house and his various vehicles. Maninder said he had prepared everything by seeing the pictures and videos of Sidhu Moosewala's house and had cost him cost Rs 1900, which he got from his grandfather.

On seeing this boy’s gift, Sidhu Moosewala's father got emotional and blessed the boy.

