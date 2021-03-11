Ashes of Sidhu Moosewala immersed, Musa village in grief

Tribune News Service

Kiratpur Sahib/Mansa, June 1

The ashes of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, were immersed at Asth Ghat of Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib here today. The singer was shot dead near Musa village in Mansa district on Sunday.

Besides his parents, Balkour Singh and Charan Kaur, a large number of relatives and fans also reached to pay their tribute to the singer.

The dignitaries who reached on the occasion included Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Kulbir Singh Zira and Harminder Singh Gill.

Earlier in Mansa, Charan Kaur broke down while collecting her son’s ashes at Musa village. “My son’s enemies have reduced my six-foot-tall boy to ashes, now enjoy a peaceful sleep,” said a teary-eyed and heartbroken Charan Kaur, appealing to all youngsters to settle their rivalries as they would not get anything by killing each other.

Balkour Singh said: “By killing Moosewala don’t feel you have done a great work. You have killed a labourer’s son. We raised him with hard work. He had worked only for just four years.” Balkour kept his son’s ashes tied to his chest. Later, they went to Kiratpur Sahib to immerse his ashes. The bhog ceremony of Moosewala will be held on June 8.

The singer was quite attached to his parents. This was the reason he had come back from Canada to settle with his parents in Musa village despite attaining the stardom.

In an interview earlier this year, Moosewala had said: “I always get my hair tied from my mother as I am emotionally attached to her. My grandmother wanted me to always keep the hair long as my father had once met with an accident and had to cut the hair due to a head injury.”

Further, he had said he had come back to Punjab from Canada as he was earning well and his parents had also turned 55 and he wanted to be with them. Even during his stage shows also, he used to ask his fans to respect parents. “I roam the whole word, but when I return home, I realise that my real friends are my parents. What we are today is just because of our parents,” he had said.