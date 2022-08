Ashok Gehlot speaks to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over ‘dirty water dumped in Indira Gandhi Canal’

PTI

Jaipur, August 10

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the issue of sewage water from the AAP-ruled state being dumped into the Indira Gandhi Canal Project.

Gehlot said the two leaders also discussed relining work of the Sirhind Feeder canal.

“Talked to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Bhagwant Mann regarding the disposal of sewage coming from Budhanala in Punjab in Indira Gandhi Canal Project and relining work at Sirhind Feeder,” Gehlot tweeted.

He said Mann assured him that the work of disposal of dirty water would be done on priority while the relining exercise would be completed during the next closure of the canal. The Rajasthan government has installed Real Time Water Quality Monitoring System at its borders with Haryana and Punjab.

The relining on about 106 km of Indira Gandhi Canal has been done by the Rajasthan government during the canal closure over the past three years.

This had improved the quality and quantity of water and ensured that water reached the last mile, Gehlot said.

#bhagwant mann