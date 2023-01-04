Bharat Bhushan Ashu's PA sent to police custody

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

Duty Magistrate Kamaljit Kaur today remanded Inderjit Singh Indi, PA of former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, for three days in police custody in the alleged tender scam in the grains market of the state.

Indi had been absconding since long and the Vigilance Bureau (VB) had failed to arrest him. However, he had surrendered before the VB yesterday. The proclamation proceedings were pending before him. Former Minister Ashu, contractor Telu Ram, Pankaj Kumar, and commission agents Krishan Lal Dhotiwala and Anil Jain are already in jail in the case.

