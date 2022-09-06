Muktsar, September 6
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the district police lines on Tuesday died of a bullet injury under mysterious circumstances at the district court complex here.
ASI Kulwinder Singh, 53, a resident of Burj Sidhwan village here, had reportedly taken some jail inmates to the court complex.
DSP Jagdish Kumar said the police had started investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL
A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asks the Union Jal...
Must face together forces that attack mutual trust, PM Modi says after talks with Sheikh Hasina
Hasina makes a strong pitch for early conclusion of the Tees...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case
Calls it an international conspiracy
ASI dies of bullet injury under mysterious circumstances at Muktsar court complex
ASI Kulwinder Singh, 53 had reportedly taken some jail inmat...