ASI loses firearm during AAP event in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 13
During an AAP roadshow, an ASI, who was part of party’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha’s detail, lost his service weapon today.
The matter was brought to the notice of the Civil Lines police station, where a complaint was submitted. The police authorities said they were verifying the matter. The authorities said since the officer had travelled in different vehicles, the weapon could have fallen and gone unnoticed in one such vehicle. —
