Guru Harsahai ASI nabbed while taking bribe

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 26

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurmej Singh, posted at the Guru Harsahai police station, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000. VB officials said the accused had been arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe from complainant Rani, a resident of Guru Harsahai.

They said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the police official had demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe to join her in investigations in a police case registered against her at the police station.

She further alleged that the accused police official had already taken Rs 2,000 as the first instalment and was asking for more money. An accomplice of the complainant recorded their conversation as a proof while giving him the bribe amount.

Later, the VB laid a trap and the police official was nabbed while accepting Rs 6,000 as the second instalment, in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the official.

#Ferozepur