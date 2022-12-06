 ASI, son injured in road mishap : The Tribune India

ASI, son injured in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: An ASI and his son were injured when their car collided with a bus on the Fazilka-Delhi National Highway near Mahuana village on Monday. The injured have been identified as ASI Gurmeet Singh and his son Navjot Singh of Khudian village. They were taken to Bathinda for treatment. The mishap took place due to low visibility on the road caused by fog. TNS

Two held with intoxicants

Muktsar: The police on Monday arrested Sehajpreet Singh of Alamwala village, who was in the possession of 75-gm heroin. On Sunday, Tarsem Singh of Lambi village was held with 2,000 sedative pills near Vanwala Annuka village. The police have registered separate cases against the suspects. TNS

Habit-forming tablets seized

Sangrur: Officials of the Crime Investigation Agency have confiscated 1,000 habit-forming tablets and have arrested one person. “We have arrested Punjab Singh and seized 1,000 habit forming tablets from him. We are conducting further investigations,” said Dharmagarh police station SHO Karmjit Singh. TNS

Special campaign in Dhuri

Sangrur: Labourers, under the banner of the Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union, have decided to launch a special campaign in Dhuri, CM’s constituency, on December 6 to “expose the failures” of the government in fulfilling the poll promises made by it. Union members alleged that AAP leaders had not kept their poll promises. TNS

Serai for Ropar gurdwara

Ropar: The SGPC has decided to build a serai comprising 100 rooms at Bhatha Sahib Gurdwara. Sikh body president Harjinder Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone of the serai and said all rooms would be equipped with modern facilities, including attached washrooms. TNS

Treasury official suspended

Chandigarh: The Finance Department has suspended a Senior Assistant in the Treasury Branch. Taking stern action on complaints regarding corruption, show cause notices to several employees of the branch have been issued while the services of three others were already under suspension for suspicious transactions worth over Rs 86 lakh. TNS

Two drug peddlers held

Abohar: A police team on Monday seized 50gm smack by from two persons as they got off from a bus at Inter-State Bus Terminal Sriganganagar. The suspects, Raj Kumar and Dashrath, who had come from Shyamgarh in Madhya Pradesh were held and a case under the NDPS Act was registered. OC

Scribe’s house attacked

Fatehgarh Sahib: Some miscreants attacked the house of a journalist, Didar Singh Gurna, at Attapur village on Sunday night. Gurna works for an online news portal. He said some unidentified persons threw bricks at his house and when asked who they were, they threatened him and fired two rounds in the air.

