ASI suspended for ‘harassing’ tourist in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

An ASI has been placed under suspension for allegedly harassing a tourist over the possession of his mobile phone at the Amritsar railway station.

The incident came to light when the tourist posted a video clip of the incident on the social media, tagging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The GRP officials have suspended ASI Shashpal Singh and started a probe. He has been shifted to the Patiala Police Lines till the completion of probe.

Delhi resident Amit Kumar claimed that the ASI allegedly snatched his phone away, claiming it was not his. Kumar unlocked the mobile phone using his fingerprint to prove he was the owner, but the cop allegedly demanded Rs 500. The harassment continued for sometime. The Amritsar GRP police said a departmental inquiry had been initiated. —