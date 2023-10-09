Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulated the Indian contingent for their best-ever performance at Asian Games that concluded at Hangzhou in China today.

Of the 107 medals won by the country (28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze), 19 (eight gold, six silver and five bronze) have been won by the players from Punjab, breaking all the records of the 72-year history of Asian Games.

With this achievement, the Indian contingent secured fourth place in the medal list.

Players from the state had previously won a maximum of seven gold medals each in the 1951 New Delhi and 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.

Punjabi players had last won the highest total of 15 medals in the New Delhi Asian Games held in 1951.

Sports Minister Hayer congratulated the Indian contingent and Punjabi players who brought glory to the country due to their hard work.

He added that Rs 4.64 crore had been allotted by the state government for preparing the 48 players from the state who participated in the Asian Games this year.

