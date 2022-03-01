Ask Centre to withdraw rules: Speaker to Governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh today met Governor Banwarilal Purohit, seeking his intervention to prevail upon the Ministry of Power to withdraw the recent notification amending the rules for appointment of the two full-time members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and safeguard the interests and rights of Punjab.

In a written representation, the Speaker claimed the amendment took away assured representation of Punjab on the board, which was responsible for water management and power generation in the region.

Earlier, as convention they were appointed on deputation from the stakeholder states of Punjab and Haryana, among the four member states of the BBMB that provide funds towards the expenditure of the board and even send staff on deputation.

Rana along with local MLA and Congress workers also staged a protest against the new rules at Nangal, where he said if Punjab was deprived of its rights over the BBMB, an agitation like the recent farmer’s stir would be started.

However, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lambasted Congress and Akali leaders for making “misleading” statements on the BBMB working, claiming there was an attempt by some political leaders to create confusion and instigate public sentiment against the Centre.

The SSM today said if the BBMB's Member (Power) was not appointed from Punjab, the government should get ready for protests.

Meanwhile, SAD (Sanyukt) president SS Dhindsa on Monday proceeded to New Delhi to take up the issue with the MHA. —