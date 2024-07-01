Punjab: Aspiring women firefighters await relaxation in physical test norms

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, June 30
Around 1,800 women candidates who cleared the firefighter written exam, but could not qualify the physical test due to stringent norms, are running from pillar to post.
In 2022, the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board had advertised 461 vacancies for firefighters in the Local Government Department.
Seema, who was one of the aspirants, said, “We cleared the test more than seven months ago. In September 2023, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the ‘Aap Di Sarkar, Aap De Dwaar’ programme at Bhankharpur village in Mohali assured us of relaxing norms for the physical test.”
Officials said the candidates had to cover a distance of 100 yards in one minute and carry 60 kg weight. The candidates pointed out that the physical norms of 1970 had not been revised. Women candidates also had to lift a hook ladder at a vertical position and climb a rope for eight to 10 feet — a task none of the aspirants could complete.
Seema said, “The CM announced on a public platform that he will get such ‘rules’ changed and assured that no woman will have to undergo such strenuous physical fitness test again. However, nothing has happened so far.”
The department has already handed over job letters to their male counterparts.
