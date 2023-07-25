Assailant booked for IAF officer’s murder

Pathankot, July 24
The Pathankot police have charged the assailant of Squadron Leader Archisha Jaiswal under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) after the officer died at the Army command hospital in Panchkula on Saturday evening.
Jaiswal was attacked on July 17 by mess worker Makhan Singh in her flat at the Air Force base. The police say a sharp-edged weapon was used by the accused to commit the crime.
SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the accused was arrested hours after the commission of crime.
As case under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) was registered. After getting information about the death of the officer, the police have now added Section 302 of the IPC to the FIR.
Jaiswal, who was repeatedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, had sustained serious injuries on the head. After the completion of police remand, Makhan Singh was produced in a local court following which he was remanded in 14-day judicial custody.
Makhan Singh, a resident of Model Town, used to work at the officers’ mess.
SHO Mandeep Salgotra studied the CCTV footage after which the cops managed to arrest the accused from his residence. “We came to know that the accused had a tattoo on his arm. This came handy for us while we were studying the footage because a man with a tattoo was visible roaming near the officer’s apartment,” said SSP.
14-day remand
- Squadron Leader Archisha Jaiswal was attacked by mess worker Makhan Singh in her flat on July 17
- The accused was held hours after the crime and booked for murder bid
- After the death of the officer, the police have now booked him for murder
- A local court has now remanded him in 14-day judicial custody
