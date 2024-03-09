Assam: Dibrugarh jail official held over seizure of e-gadgets from Amritpal Singh, aides

PTI

Dibrugarh, March 8

Nripen Das, Superintendent, Dibrugarh Central Jail, was arrested on Friday after electronic gadgets, including a smartphone, were found with members of ‘Waris Punjab De’ who are lodged here, the police said.

Superintendent of Police VV Rakesh Reddy said during an investigation into the recovery of gadgets from the jail last month, it was found that there was “collusion of the jail superintendent and staff with the NSA detenues”.

Based on mobile data, digital proofs and other such evidence, a new case was registered and the jail superintendent had been arrested, he said.

Among the gadgets seized from the possession of the inmates were a smartphone along with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with keyboard, a spy-camera pen, pen drives, a bluetooth headphone and speakers, the police said.

In a post on X, DGP GP Singh, said, “Reference NSA Detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam-On receipt of information about unauthorised activities taking place in the NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of NSA block.” “Further, lawful action and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” he said.

Ten members of the pro-Khalistani outfit, including its top leader Amritpal Singh, and one of his uncles have been kept in the Dibrugarh jail after they were arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown on the outfit early last year.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam