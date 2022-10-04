Assembly in session: LoP corners Punjab Government over gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today raised the issue of gangsters, including the escape of Deepak Tinu from the police custody, in the Assembly session.

While Bajwa was demanding a full-fledged Zero Hour, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan allowed him to raise one issue he thought was the most important. Raising the issue of gangsters, Bajwa touched upon the “failed security” in the state, following Tinu’s escape from custody. Tinu is an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

State to recruit 990 firemen, 326 drivers

To this, minister Aman Arora said their government was acting sternly on the incident while the previous government “kept its eyes shut” and did not respond to the crime incidents during their respective tenure. Reacting to the minister’s utterances, Bajwa asked, “Is Aman Arora the CM or Home Minister of Punjab?”

Earlier, in a reply to the calling attention motion moved by SAD MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the state government would create a common front to tackle the stray dog menace.

Sukhi said, “Of 60,000 deaths reported due to dog bites globally, at least 20,000 occurred in India. I want to ask the minister concerned whether the state government is ready to ensure the global aim of zero deaths due to dogbites by 2030.”

Nijjar said, “The issue is serious and complicated because different departments are involved. We are trying to create a common platform and need to work together to find a solution.”

AAP MLA Narinder Bharaj drew the House’s attention towards inadequate staff and equipment at the fire stations.

The minister said the government had decided to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers. The government had placed an order for a turntable vehicle, he said, adding that they had identified land for a training school in Lalru.

In reply to AAP MLA Kuljit Randhawa on the compensation for paddy crop affected by the dwarf disease, Minister for Revenue and Water Resources Brahm Shankar Jimpa said,

“I have asked all the DCs to submit the girdawari reports. All affected farmers will be compensated.”

Moosewala’s murder a serious issue Sidhu Moosewala’s murder has been a sad moment for the state. Of 36 accused identified, 28 have been nabbed... Gangsters have not born in the past six months. They’ve been patronised by Congress and SAD leaders during their regimes. — Bhagwant Mann, CM

#amrinder singh raja warring #kultar singh sandhwan #partap singh bajwa