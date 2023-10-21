Assembly meet : Heated exchange between CM, Bajwa over illegal drug trade

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, October 20

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan adjourned the Vidhan Sabha after the Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa came face to face on the issue of illegal drug business in the state.

Tempers flared when the CM stood up to make his statement on the floor of the House. Replying to Bajwa’s query during Zero Hour over allegations of the Jalandhar AAP MLA that MP Rinku had links with those in the drugs business, CM Mann said, “These are inter-party matters and will be sorted out. Just like in your government, your CM Capt Amarinder Singh had levelled similar allegations against you.”

Bajwa reacted immediately and consequently the barbs were exchanged between the government and the Opposition. CM Mann asked the Speaker to “listen to the language that Bajwa (o ‘tu’, ‘tu’). Does this behove the position of the Leader of the Opposition?”

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema stood up immediately and shouted at Bajwa for using “unparliamentary language.” Speaker Sandhwan said, “I will have a look into the proceedings of the House, particularly the use of the foul language”.

A number of Congress MLAs rushed to the well of the House. This action was replied back in the same language by AAP MLAs, including Ministers Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Dhaliwal.

Adjourning the House for 10 minutes, the Speaker left, however, the noise in the Vidhan Sabha continued for long. CM Mann walked over to the opposite camp and called Congress MLA Pargat Singh. Both had a brief conversation before Sandhwan returned and the House began again.

