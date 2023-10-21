Assembly pays tributes to Agniveer Amritpal, others

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

During obituary references, Punjab Assembly today called Agniveer Amritpal Singh a martyr and paid tributes to him.

Amritpal Singh, who was serving with a battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in the Poonch sector, died on October 11. He was cremated last week at his native Kotli Kalan village in Punjab’s Mansa district. The Army had claimed that he died by suicide while on sentry duty. That is why the Army did not extend military honours during his funeral.

Apart from him, Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday paid homage to eminent personalities, including political personalities, freedom fighters, martyrs and others who passed away since the last sitting of the Assembly.

Those who were paid homage included former Union Minister Manohar Singh Gill, former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh, former Parliamentary Secretary Gurbinder Singh Atwal, former MLA Ram Kishan Kataria, freedom fighter Jaimal Singh, freedom fighter Anokh Singh, freedom fighter Darshan Singh, martyr Colonel Manpreet Singh, martyr sepoy Pardeep Singh, martyr sepoy Parvinder Singh, martyr sepoy Tarandeep Singh, Prof Balbir Chand Verma, doctor Amar Singh Azad, singer Surinder Shinda, renowned agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan, Sikh scholar Prof Prithipal Singh, Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh, Lance Naik Telu Ram, Subedar Jatinder Kumar, Naib Subedar Ramesh Lal and former VC Baba Farid University Faridkot Dr SS Gill.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Poonch