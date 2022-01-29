Assembly polls: Local Congress leaders up in arms in Sunam after ticket denial to Daaman Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, January 29

The situation arising after the denial of Congress ticket to Halqa incharge Daaman Bajwa from Sunam constituency seems to have reached a flashpoint with many elected representatives of party and senior leaders from the area on Saturday threatening to resign from party, if the decision was not reviewed.

Congress has given ticket to Dirba-based Jaswinder Dhiman, who is nephew of Amargarh MLA Surjit Dhiman. However, senior Congress leaders of the area are demanding a review of ticket allotment as they alleged that the party has ignored the feelings of area voters. Dhiman has started his election campaign, but Daaman Bajwa is also running her parallel campaign and visiting villages.

“Only Daaman could win the seat. All Congress leaders have decided to resign if party failed to change candidate. Daaman would contest as an independent,” said Ghanshyam Kansal, president of Sangrur District Industrial Chamber.

Presidents of Sunam Nagar Council (NC), Longowal, Chairman of Market committee, Cheema, Vice Chairman of Market Committee Sangrur , Chairman of Block Samiti Sunam, Chairman of Block Samiti Sangrur along with area sarpanches along with other senior leaders organised a meeting at the Sunam residence of Daaman Bajwa.

“Party leaders should not mistake us as their juniors, we are only supporters of Daaman. All have announced to resign if Congress party failed to give ticket to Daaman from Sunam immediately,” said Nishan Singh Tony, president of Sunam NC.

Daaman Bajwa, who was in Chandigarh on Saturday, said she had not asked anyone to raise a banner of revolt.

“Since I have worked hard for party, residents are against the candidature of Dhiman. Our leaders should take care of the feelings of residents, if they want to win Sunam,” said Bajwa.

