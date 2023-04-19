Assess real threat to publishing house partners, rules HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Over a month after partners of one of the oldest publishing houses of Sikh religious books alleged an attack on their office, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the state of Punjab through its Home Secretary to ensure assessment of real threat and adequate security to the petitioners.

Justice Sudhir Mittal asserted that it appeared the petitioners were being threatened on account of their business activities by hardline religious groups having no official status. A dharna by such elements outside their shop was an admitted fact. That some of these persons were armed was also an admitted fact. In fact, an FIR was registered on February 23 against one of the members staging the dharna.

Although a fire from a double barrel gun was stated to be accidental, it could cause loss of life and damage to property. “Assuming that the petitioners were desecrating religious literature, action can only be taken in accordance with law and not through force and muscle power. Thus, the apprehension expressed by the petitioners appears to be genuine,” Justice Mittal added.

Before parting with the order, Justice Mittal observed that the security appeared to be adequate for the moment if in fact it was being provided as submitted by the state counsel. “A periodical review of the threat perception be done so that public interest and the interest of the petitioners can be balanced. With the observations, the petition stands disposed of,” Justice Mittal concluded.

Harbhajan Singh and another petitioner had earlier told the High Court that they were partners of M/s B Chattar Singh Jiwan Singh –– a publishing house having its operations in Bazar Mai Sewan near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Describing the firm as the oldest publishing house of Sikh religious books, the petitioners had contended that previously also there had been some attacks on them alleging disrespect to holy scriptures.

The Bench was also told that the petitioners were attacked with firearms. However, the police was not taking adequate action, clear from the fact that only an FIR under Section 336 of the IPC on endangering human life or personal safety was registered. It was stated that a shot had been fired into the air, “whereas the petitioners had been fired upon”.

Taking up the matter initially, Justice Vikram Aggarwal had directed the state and other respondents to ensure that no untoward incident took place. Directions were also issued to provide necessary protection to the petitioners for ensuring safety of their life, liberty and properties, if required.

sees role of Hardline groups