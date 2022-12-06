Assets case: MLA Pahra summoned

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

After former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has now summoned sitting Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra from Gurdaspur in connection with a complaint regarding disproportionate assets. He will appear before the VB tomorrow. Pahra was elected for a second time.

Varinder Singh, SSP (Vigilance), confirmed the development. He said the VB received a complaint against Pahra regarding amassing properties more than his known sources of income. He said they had demanded the details of his properties and bank accounts in this connection. He would appear on Tuesday.

Former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni is also likely to appear before the VB tomorrow regarding a disproportionate assets case.