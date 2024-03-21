Assets of 2 attached over Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s murder

New Delhi, March 20

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached immovable properties of two accused involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Acting on the orders of a special NIA court in SAS Nagar (Mohali), the anti-terror agency has attached a property measuring 9 marlas at Peeran Bagh village and another measuring 2 kanal 7 sarsai at Salimpur Arian village, both registered in the name of accused Gurwinder Singh, alias Baba of Gurdaspur district, it said.

In addition, a land measuring 2 kanal and 10 marlas at Jeobala village, registered in the name of Harbhinder Singh, alias Pinder, alias Dhillon, of Tarn Taran district, has been attached, according to the statement.

The attachment action was undertaken on Tuesday, it added.

The NIA’s investigation revealed that Harbhinder, along with an associate, had helped accused Inderjit Singh in the reconnaissance of the residence of Balwinder Singh Sandhu with the purpose of eliminating him as part of a conspiracy by KLF cadres based in India and abroad.— PTI

Was shot in 2020

Balwinder Sandhu, who was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1993 for fighting militancy in Punjab, was shot dead at his residence in Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran district, in 2020

