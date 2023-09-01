Assistant professors start dharna near minister's residence

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, August 31

Members of the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front sat on a dharna near the residence of Education Minister Harjot Bains at Gambhirpur village, claiming that the government did not allow 484 of them to join duties despite issuing the appointment letters nearly two years ago.

The dharna would continue till they are allowed to join duties, said protesters.

The front came in existence after the recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians was quashed by the court last year. The members of the front had staged a dharna at Gambhirpur on August 13 and returned to their homes after they were assured of a meeting with the minister.

Convener of the front Jaswinder Kaur said the government was not pleading their case properly and Bains also failed in addressing their problem at a meeting held yesterday.

