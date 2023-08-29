Assistant Professors to start stir from August 31

Anandpur Sahib, August 28
Members of the 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front will start a dharna near the residence of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Gambhirpur village from August 31, if the government doesn’t ask them to join duties. They are demanding permission for 483 members to join duties.
The front came in existence after the recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians was quashed by the court last year. The agitated members had also staged a dharna at Gambhirpur on August 13 and were assured of a meeting with the minister on August 17.
Convener of the front Pritpal Singh said the government was not pleading their case properly in the court.
