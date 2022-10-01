Teachers paid poorly: GNDU association

Chandigarh, September 30
Guru Nanak Dev University Association of Ad-hoc Teachers (GNDUAAT) has alleged that teachers working at constituent colleges of the universities were being exploited at the hands of authorities of three universities.
Simran Singh Dhaliwal of GNDUAAT said despite getting an annual grant worth Rs 1.5 crore from the Government of Punjab, the teachers were being paid for only 6-7 months by their respective universities. He said neither Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Maan nor Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer seemed to "remember" the clause they added in their election manifesto promising government takeover of these colleges.
“The condition of these teachers is no better than that of daily wagers. Even after qualifying UGC-NET, they are unable to obtain valid and satisfactory experience certificates,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive