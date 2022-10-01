Teachers paid poorly: GNDU association

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Guru Nanak Dev University Association of Ad-hoc Teachers (GNDUAAT) has alleged that teachers working at constituent colleges of the universities were being exploited at the hands of authorities of three universities.

Simran Singh Dhaliwal of GNDUAAT said despite getting an annual grant worth Rs 1.5 crore from the Government of Punjab, the teachers were being paid for only 6-7 months by their respective universities. He said neither Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Maan nor Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer seemed to "remember" the clause they added in their election manifesto promising government takeover of these colleges.

“The condition of these teachers is no better than that of daily wagers. Even after qualifying UGC-NET, they are unable to obtain valid and satisfactory experience certificates,” he said.

