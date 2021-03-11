Assistant lineman held for graft

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 6
The VB has caught an assistant lineman while accepting bribe of Rs 3,000. Inspector Pritpal Singh said complainant Jaspal Singh alleged that Kulwinder Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 to instal a new 2 KW meter at his residence. He recorded the conversation. The VB laid a trap and caught the assistant lineman while accepting the bribe at his office.
