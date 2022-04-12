At 4.3 LMT, wheat purchase hits five-year high

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

The Punjab Government today said a record purchase of wheat had been made in the state. A spokesperson for the government said the total purchase of wheat by the government agencies, as on April 10, has broken all records till the corresponding date in the past five years. This year the government agencies had already procured 4.3 LMT of wheat whereas the earlier peak for the same period was 38,019 MT in 2018, he said.

This year, the state government had already ensured that MSP payments worth Rs 138 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers, whereas the earlier high was Rs 6.5 crore in 2017.

The spokesperson said the Punjab Government was committed to farmers’ welfare and would continue to take all possible steps to facilitate the seamless sale of their hard-earned produce. —