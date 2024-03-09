Barnala: At BKU’s protest site too, women take centre stage

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 8

On the call of the BKU (Ugrahan), a huge number of woman activists today participated in the International Women’s Day function held at Grain Market in Barnala.

They also announced to participate in “Dilli Chalo” programme of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on March 14 to hold a Mahapanchayat of farmers there. They also sang songs and paid tributes to Shubhkaran Singh and ‘martyrs’ of Lakhimpur Kheri by observing a two-minute silence.

Women leaders said atrocities were being committed on the agitating farmers by governments. They also asked the Central Government to enact a law to give the guaranteed MSP on crops, waiving the loans of farmers, old-age pension and justice to farmers, who had lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. They called upon all farmers, labourers and youngsters to participate in all programmes of the organisation in big numbers.

Among other woman leaders who addressed the gathering included Kuldip Kaur Kussa, Paramjit Kaur Pitho, Kamaljit Kaur Barnala and Harinder Kaur Bindu. These leaders asked the woman to join farmers’ movements at a grand scale by participating in all programmes of the organisation.

State president of the BKU (Ugrahan) Joginder Singh Ugrahan said if the farmers wanted real freedom from the corporate houses and policies of the WTO, then they would have to take the women with them. He said only woman could educate her children about the dangers of the corporate houses due to which farmers had been facing severe financial crisis.

