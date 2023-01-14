At Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi likely to play hockey with Olympians

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 13

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is set to resume his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ through Doaba after a Lohri break, is likely to be seen playing hockey with Olympians at Lyallpur Khalsa College on Sunday.

A plan for a 20-minute match has been designed by Jalandhar Cantt MLA and Olympian Pargat Singh at Lyallpur Khalsa College, which has been a nursery for hockey players in the region. Invitations have also been extended to other hockey Olympians and sportspersons from the region as well to play and interact with him at the lunch venue during the yatra.

Some people of eminence, including 112-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh, some ex-servicemen, farmers, speed bikers, religious leaders, media barons and industrialists from Goraya, are likely to walk along with Rahul or interact with him in some part of the yatra in the next two days. Since it will be Maghi tomorrow, a ‘gatka’ show may also be held.

On Sunday as the yatra will pass through Jalandhar city, Rahul is likely to pay obeissance at Devi Talab Mandir and Dera Sachkhand Ballan around which the yatra is likely to conclude. Interestingly, efforts are being made to ensure that the internal feud in the party does not come out in open again by deputing the warring factions at different locations and making sure that they do not come face to face.

