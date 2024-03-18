At Malerkotla Civil Hospital, NGO feeding hungry for past five years

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 17

At the city where Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan had once raised voice in Sirhind court in favour of Sahibzadas of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, Muslim Federation of Punjab volunteers have been religiously serving free meals at Malerkotla Civil Hospital under the banner of ‘Dastarkhwan’ project for five years.

Hygienic and nutritious food is served among patients and their kin irrespective of caste and creed of the beneficiaries.

Contrary to the common trend of exploitation of acts of charity for political, social or economic gains, the organisers have firmly advised their members to ensure that the gesture is not realised for any kind of political purpose.

Initiative by the federation has also prompted enthusiasts from other communities to provide varied facilities for patients of the hospital.

Advocate Mubeen Farooqi, president of Muslim Federation of Punjab said volunteers led by Mohammad Asgar had been serving meals to hundreds of patients and their attendants at the hospital for five years religiously.

“What is more important is that the volunteers don’t fail to perform their selfless duty of serving meals even during Ramadan month, when they themselves are empty stomach because of Rozas,” said Farooqi.

Claiming that the federation had been undertaking several social welfare projects for the poor and needy members of almost all sections of society, Farooqi said the hospital was identified as the most suitable place where people from all walks of life and all communities come. “Having conducted a survey we observed that patients of a civil hospital and their attendants were the worst sufferers of the circumstances and providing hygienic and nutritious food free of cost would be a noble service,” said Farooqi.

Farooqi claimed that all efforts made by political leaders to seek support during elections had been aborted in the past by the management committee of the body.

Appreciating the initiative taken by the federation to provide free meals to patients and their attendants, Senior Medical Officer Dr Jagjit Singh said the gesture had also prompted enthusiasts from other communities too.

