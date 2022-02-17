At Punjab's Abohar, Modi appeals to people to give BJP five years

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Abohar, February 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to people of Punjab to give the BJP and NDA government one chance for five years to bring allround development with double engine government in the state.

PM Narendra Modi at Abohar. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma

Modi started his address with chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at a rally in Abohar saying, "The BJP will bring security and development in Punjab.”

He claimed that Punjab is a border state, so it needs a government committed to the nation first and people should reject those witha blurred vision.

Lashing out at CM Charanjit Channi over his recent controversial statement, Modi said Channi had said that they would not allow people from UP and Bihar to enter Punjab and a member of the 'Delhi family' clapped at this. People would not forgive them as people of UP are doing hard work in almost all villages in the state, he added.

Modi said AAP leaders are spreading lies daily; they have opened liquor vends outside schools in Delhi and here they are claiming to end the drug menace.

Terming AAP as anti-Sikh, Modi said that in Delhi the AAP had not inducted any Sikh in its cabinet, whereas in Punjab they are giving big assurances.

Listing his achievements, Modi said,"Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, we have transfered Rs 3,700 crore directly into the bank accounts of the farmers as there is no commission cut and mafia and we have brought 23 lakh farmers under this scheme.”

Modi said mafia is prevalent in the entire state, small traders are feeling insecure due to wrong policies of the Congress government, industry is going out fromthe state, no industry is coming and investing in the state, due to which the youth is not getting jobs.

He assured the people that the BJP’s double-engine government would bring in better infrastructure, industry and transparency.