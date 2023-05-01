At Rs 4,400 per quintal, mustard sells below MSP in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

Farmers of the state are selling their mustard crop below the government announced Minimum Support Price (MSP).

What is making matters worse is that even the central cooperative agency, NAFED, has not started procurement of mustard in Punjab, even though they have started it in other states — Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

According to information available with The Tribune, against the MSP of Rs 5,450 per quintal, mustard is selling at Rs 4,400 per quintal in the mandis.

Besides Mansa, Bathinda, Fazilka and Muktsar districts of Punjab, mustard seeds are grown in Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

Last year, the price of the crop went up to Rs 7,500 per quintal due to which the farmers increased the area under cultivation of mustard. The mustard-buying season began on February 15 and this time, the selling price has not crossed Rs 5,000 per quintal.

It is to be noted that in the year 2019-20, the area under mustard was 32,000 hectares, which increased to 44,000 hectares in 2020-21. In 2021-22, this area increased to 54,000 hectares.