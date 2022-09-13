At Saragarhi event, minister faces protest

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 12

Already embroiled in a controversy after an audio clip of his alleged conversation with an OSD went viral yesterday, Minister for Freedom Fighters, Defence Services Welfare, Food Processing and Horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari today faced protest of farmers and ex-servicemen when he reached the historic Saragarhi Memorial to attend a state-level function as the chief guest.

Review scrapping of GoG scheme, demands union The GoG Members’ Union demanded that the state government must review its recent decision to scrap the Guardians of Governance scheme and their services should be reinstated. Meanwhile, GoGs from Sangrur, Malerkotla, Mansa and Patiala protested at Barnala Chowk of Sangrur for around two hours and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner. Pays tributes to martyrs Attending the function to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi, Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari said the sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the Sikh Regiment could never be forgotten

He said it was difficult to find such an example of bravery in the history of military warfare when only 21 Sikh soldiers fought against the might of more than 10,000 Afridis

The minister also released a booklet about the Battle of Saragarhi, besides a postal envelope commemorating its 125th anniversary. On the occasion, family members of the Saragarhi martyrs were also honoured

Farmers belonging to Bharti Kisan Union (Dakonda) and ex-servicemen blocked his way and did not allow him to enter the memorial. While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is currently abroad on an official trip, no other senior Cabinet minister or bureaucrat came to attend the 125th anniversary of the ‘Battle of Saragarhi’ this time.

Sarari was accompanied by Rajnish Dahiya and Ranbir Bhullar, MLAs from Ferozepur Urban and Rural constituencies, respectively.

Later, with police protection, Sarari was escorted from another gate to the “pandal” to participate in the event.

The protesting farmers and Guardians of Governance (GoGs) burnt his effigy and showed him black flags. Later, the police brought the situation under control.

After attending the function, Sarari left the venue without interacting with mediapersons who had been waiting since morning.

Subedar Charan Singh (retired), former president of GoG Members’ Union, alleged that the minister had used derogatory language against ex-servicemen. Other GoG union members — Col Amarjit Singh (retd), Capt Jagir Singh (retd), Capt Balbir Singh (retd) — demanded that the state government must review the scrapping of the GoG scheme and their services should be reinstated.