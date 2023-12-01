At 13K cases, Punjab sees highest dengue infections this year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

With around 13,000 dengue and over 1,500 chikungunya cases, this year has proven one of the worst-ever year for the state when it comes to the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

The confirmed chikungunya cases seem to have broken all the previous records.

As per the latest media bulletin on dengue and chikungunya, the state so far has reported 12,759 cases of dengue, including 13 deaths, and 1,581 cases of chikungunya. Before 2023, the worst-ever year for chikungunya was 2022 when 469 cases were reported.

The number of cases has declined in November as compared to October when the daily average was 200 cases a day. The data of the past 30 days reveals that in November, 3,500 cases have been reported. According to experts, this is uncommon as the cases in the second half of November are often quite low. Even now, the daily average is over 100. On Wednesday, the state reported 128 cases of dengue and 46 cases of chikungunya.

In the district-wise break-up of cases of dengue this year, Hoshiarpur tops the chart with 1,475 cases and three deaths. It is followed by SAS Nagar with 1,285 cases; Ludhiana 1,223, Patiala with 1,045 cases and Kapurthala reported 972 cases. The worst-ever outbreak of dengue was in 2021 when the state had reported over 23,000 cases and 55 deaths.

