Attack on prof: 11 students suspended by Punjabi University, allowed to take exams

Patiala, December 13

In a major development, 11 students, involved in the attack on Punjabi University's Prof Surjit Singh, have been suspended with immediate effect and their entry has been banned on the university campus. However, the university has granted them the permission to appear for examinations of their respective courses.

The action was taken after an inquiry committee probing the involvement of students submitted its report The order of suspension and barring the entry of students in the university was issued by Dean, academic affairs, Ashok Kumar Tiwari.

Sources said the move might escalate fresh tension in the university. Already two factions of students were up against each other over the issue.

A faction that is supported by teachers is running a campaign against violence on the campus and demanding reinstatement of suspended Prof Surjit Singh and action against students, who had attacked him.

On the other hand, representatives of the Jasdeep Kaur Insaaf Morcha had recently handed over a letter to the syndicate members, demanding legal action against the professor involved in inappropriate and unprofessional conduct.

Jashandeep Kaur, a first-year student of the five-year integrated course in Punjabi, died on the night of September 13 at her house in Chauke village in Bathinda district. The death led to outrage among students and triggered protests on the campus.

Subsequently, the university removed the professor from the post of coordinator of the Punjabi integrated course. After receiving complaints against the professor for mentally harassing the girl, the university ordered a probe against him.

#Punjabi University Patiala