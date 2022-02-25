Attack on Sikh traditions: Akal Takht on Bengaluru turban incident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 24

Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have strongly objected to an incident that pertained to forcing an Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh girl to remove turban, before attending the college in Bengaluru.

The SGPC has also written a letter in this regard to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai asking him to ensure preservation of religious freedom of Sikhs in the state and also reminded him of the contribution of Sikhs to India.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said it could not tolerate the Sikhs being forced to remove their turbans in their own country.

“It was a Nadirshahi decision (unconstitutional), which will never be accepted. Turban is very important to the Sikh faith. Forcing anybody to remove the dastar (turban) is in violation of Sikh traditions and principles,” he said.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the questions were being raised on the turban of Sikhs in India, whereas turban-wearing Sikhs have served as the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Army Chief. “Sikhs all over the world wear turban and are working on various top positions, whereas, in our own country, turbans are being challenged,” he said.

Meanwhile, the SGPC president has also demanded the intervention of the Prime Minister in this matter and issuance of instructions to every state to uphold the religious freedom of the people.

#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #harjinder singh dhami #SGPC #Sikhs #turban