Attempt to blow up police post in Ropar

Ropar, March 9

A day before the 2022 Assembly poll results, anti-social elements tried to blow up a police post at Kalma Morh in Ropar, on Nurpur Bedi-Nangal Road. No loss of life has been reported except a minor damage to one of the side walls of the police post.

Senior officials, including Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) AK Mittal and Inspector General of Police (ATS) Ananya Gautam visited the spot along with a team of forensic experts.

A dog squad was also pressed into the service and the forensic experts collected parts of the exploded device. Cops also took away recordings of CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the suspects.

SHO Vikramjit Singh Ghumman said cops present at the police post heard a blast around 11.30 pm yesterday. Intially, cops believed it to be a sound of bursting of a tyre. In the morning, cops noticed damaged wall of the police post, said Ghumman.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police post was targeted with a low-intensity explosive device. “The motive and material used in the explosive will be ascertained,” he said. — TNS

