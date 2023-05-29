Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, May 28

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur got emotional while paying tributes to her son at a spot where he was gunned down by the gangsters in Jawahar Ke village on May 29 last year.

As a large number of Moosewala’s fans visited his cremation site and his house in Musa village today, Charan Kaur said, “Attempts are being made to defame Sidhu Moosewala even after his demise by certain elements.”

She said, “How come the shooters with high-tech weapons roamed freely in the area from May 24 to May 29? Why the police have not acted against the persons mentioned in our complaint?”

She also appealed to Moosewala’s fans not to sing songs in the voice of the slain singer as it hurts her.

On the one hand, we are sad due to the demise of our son, and the other, we feel honoured that Moosewala had earned respect and love of people across the globe at a young age, said Charan Kaur.

Moosewala’s fan Akash, who came from Hisar, said, “I am here to pay tributes to the legend.”

Deepinder and Narinder Kaur, who came all the way from Mohali, said the justice should be delivered at the earliest.

Charan Kaur also appealed to Moosewala’s fans to take part in a candle march in Mansa on May 29.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has gone to the UK to get a 3D hologram of his son prepared.