 Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother : The Tribune India

Sidhu Moosewala Killing

Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother

Fans demand justice, visit cremation spot

Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur at a prayer meet in Jawahar Ke village on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, May 28

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur got emotional while paying tributes to her son at a spot where he was gunned down by the gangsters in Jawahar Ke village on May 29 last year.

As a large number of Moosewala’s fans visited his cremation site and his house in Musa village today, Charan Kaur said, “Attempts are being made to defame Sidhu Moosewala even after his demise by certain elements.”

She said, “How come the shooters with high-tech weapons roamed freely in the area from May 24 to May 29? Why the police have not acted against the persons mentioned in our complaint?”

She also appealed to Moosewala’s fans not to sing songs in the voice of the slain singer as it hurts her.

On the one hand, we are sad due to the demise of our son, and the other, we feel honoured that Moosewala had earned respect and love of people across the globe at a young age, said Charan Kaur.

Moosewala’s fan Akash, who came from Hisar, said, “I am here to pay tributes to the legend.”

Deepinder and Narinder Kaur, who came all the way from Mohali, said the justice should be delivered at the earliest.

Charan Kaur also appealed to Moosewala’s fans to take part in a candle march in Mansa on May 29.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has gone to the UK to get a 3D hologram of his son prepared.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

3
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

4
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

5
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

7
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

8
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

9
Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

10
Features

Why doctors are quitting Haryana government jobs?

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

EAM: Complicated challenge from China, India ensuring LAC status quo not changed

EAM: Complicated challenge from China, India ensuring LAC status quo not changed

ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite today

ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite today


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot