Attend anniv of Indira's assassin: Takht chief

Aghwan (Gurdaspur), Jan 5
Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh today appealed to the masses to attend the death anniversary of Satwant Singh Bakhar at Aghwan village, 45 km from Gurdaspur.
Satwant Singh assassinated former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984. His death anniversary is observed every year at Akal Takht and the Shaheed-e-Yaadgar Gurdwara built in his memory at Aghwan village on January 6.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had visited the gurdwara. He had also paid a visit to Satwant’s residence where his mother Pyar Kaur felicitated him.
Harpreet Singh exhorted the Sikh community to tie ‘kesri’ turbans on January 6. He was accompanied by SAD leader Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad.
