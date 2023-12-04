Military Literature Festival: Attention being given to research, says Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Governor Banwarilal Purohit today said all requirements of the armed forces are being met without any limitations and due attention is being given to research and development.

“There are no limitations and whatever is needed is being made available on their asking,” he said while addressing the closing ceremony of the Military Literature Festival here today.

“There has been a complete change in the policy and top priority is being given to the armed forces,” he said. “Not everyone may be aware of what is going on but a perusal of the procurement lists will reveal that the best equipment is being made available,” he added.

He said now the times have changed and technology has come to dominate warfare. He stressed on focusing on the latest research and technological developments.

Delving into history, the Governor said the nation has a glorious military legacy and barring the 1962 Indo-China debacle, the country has achieved decisive victories in all wars since Independence.

Citing the example of Sub Joginder Singh, posthumously decorated with the Param Vir Chakra in the 1962 operations, he said Punjab is the land of the brave and there have been innumerable tales of gallantry and sacrifices in the history which need to be documented in literature.

Purohit said the history has also been witness to instances of treachery and the armed forces should safeguard themselves from such threats. If soldiers are fighting bravely, at the same time they should be alert about any acts of subversion from within.

He said that many people are not aware about the armed forces, their acts of gallantry, sacrifices made by them and the hardships experienced by them in the line of duty, and this should be detailed in literature along with their achievements.

